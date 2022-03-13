Letter to the editor: Rising housing is community crisis

Fellow citizens of Yellowstone County, we have a problem on the horizon and for some of our most vulnerable neighbors it is upon them. The cost of housing, and especially rent, is going up exponentially in our area.

Over the last year we have all heard about the increasing cost of homes and how people we know have had to make offers sight unseen.

However, we don’t often hear about rentals because in Montana we are primarily a state that leans on the home ownership as primary means for housing. The reality of increased costs is hitting the rental market and it is impacting the most financially challenged at a quick pace.

Take these two examples:

One individual we serve receives around $999 a month. Their rent is going from $615 to $735 a month for a one bedroom small house with poor access and parking.

Another client, a veteran on a fixed income, is seeing rent go from $1,100 up to over $1,700 a month.

I don’t hold the landlords responsible, they are following the market. However, I do expect that we as a community take note, and consider how we are encouraging our communities to have adequate housing for those folks who struggle to just get by.

Some solutions:

1. We need more affordable housing.

2. We need policymakers to establish incentives for builders to put affordable housing in place.

Tyler Amundson, Executive Director, Big Sky Senior Services

Billings

