Letter to the editor: Riverside Park no good for pipeline

I read, "Analysts caution against NorthWestern's Yellowstone River pipeline crossing" (Gazette, Feb. 19), not to put their gas line through the proposed property. The neighbors want the eight-inch pipe moved to the original area, at Riverside Park because those banks are armored. Has anyone looked up Riverside Park lately? There is no overnight camping due to bank erosion. When the Exxon Silvertip pipeline ruptured, the levee at Riverside Park failed. Laurel had Wilson Brothers out of Wyoming repair the levee. It didn't even make it a year after it was fixed. No one had to warranty their work. Those banks are not armored; they failed. I'm tired of the neighbors promoting lies.

I am not saying they don't have good intentions. They're grasping at straws with little to no facts about the property in question. Here is a thought: the Laurel industrial park where a wetland was filled in. The property in question is adjacent to the filled-in wetland. The only reason the river bank on the property is eroding is it coincides with the filled-in wetland. Nowhere else are banks eroding. Yes the environment is important. So is telling the truth. NorthWestern Energy in the 'Reply to Public Comment' discredited so many false statements made by the neighbors, it's ridiculous. No one has tried contacting the actual property owners where the easement and floodplain exists. No better place to get facts than the source.