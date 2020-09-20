Letter to the editor: RNC was a joke

Watching the Republican National Convention was one of the hardest things for me to endure this year. However, I felt I had to do it to see what they had to say. It is a known fact that our president lies or misspeaks out of ignorance every day. But to see all members of his family do the same thing was even harder. Obviously they learned from the best. They heaped praise on everything he has done as president and that it was all done for the good of every American. Really? He sows the seeds of discord and verbally slams people from his former cabinet members to ordinary citizens. It is unbelievable how they could twist so many of his failures into successes. A few examples: talks with North Korea — now they won’t talk to him and are still launching test missiles; trade talks with China are going nowhere; offended the Iranians to the point that they won’t meet with him and have resumed enriching uranium again; and trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act with nothing to replace it. I could go on and on, but you get the idea.