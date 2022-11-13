Letter to the editor: Road closure delays medical care

I live on Highway 212 where eight miles of road continues to be closed for winter travel. The article published on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding Highway 212 did a poor job focusing on our primary concern, safety. People continue to be at risk because we cannot get to a hospital in under five hours. My husband and I live on the stretch of road that does not receive basic emergency fire response services. If there is a fire on my property a fire truck cannot drive here.

There was an incident this past March when a 4-year-old girl was crushed by an 80-pound ice block. The mother of the girl was told by medical staff that an ambulance ride was 2.5 hours away and that a life flight helicopter could not land due to weather. The mother had to drive her daughter in critical condition to the hospital in Livingston. The delay in medical care nearly cost her life. I fear additional situations if the road isn’t opened. Do we wait for someone to die before we open the road?

Plowing “the plug” would provide the families of Cooke City a faster way of reaching a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. Patients could be at the hospital in less than three hours, instead of waiting six. It cuts the ride time by more than half, helping our community receive better emergency services.

Autumn Pitman,

owner of Big Bear

Cooke City