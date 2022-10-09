 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rock the boat with Buchanan vote

I am a Democrat, so much a Democrat that in 1980 I stood in line for 4 ½ hours after work to vote for Jimmy Carter after he conceded the election.

But this year, after 42 years of sticking with the party, I’ll be voting for Independent candidate for Congress, Gary Buchanan. I have met him personally, I believe he’s honest and can resist the allure of the Washington PACS, and that he will actually listen to his fellow Montanans.

It’s time to rock the boat. Please join me this November in sending Gary Buchanan to Congress.

Sharie Pyke

Billings 

