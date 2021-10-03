Letter to the editor: Rocky football players disrespected flag

The six Rocky Mountain College players who disrespected the national anthem and American flag should be terminated from the football team. This is a reflection of the college and not the people of Montana. I'm a Vietnam veteran. This is not pro football or basketball. It is college level and they represent Rocky Mountain College. The fans for the college should have walked out. If they let this continue, we will not have a country. We fought and died for you 'idiots.'
I will no longer watch any sports from Rocky Mountain College. You respect the American flag and the national anthem or get out of our country.
Darold Johnson
Billings