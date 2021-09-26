Letter to the editor: Rocky football players should stand for anthem

During the college football game recently between the Rocky Mountain College Bears and the Montana Tech Orediggers, I witnessed something that I feel needs to be shared. Numerous people were recognized prior to the game due to it being RMC homecoming and one of those people was a 94-year-old World War II veteran who was honored at midfield.

It was a very special time for this very special man and I felt a great deal of pride. Job well done by the organizers of the homecoming activities. A few minutes later, the National Anthem was presented and once again I felt a great deal of pride. Everyone was standing, hats off and hand over their heart, the usual kind of respect that one pays to the U.S. flag and all it stands for.

And then I noticed something that really surprised me. All of the RMC football team was also standing in reverence — except for six of the players who were on one knee, refusing to stand for the flag. Wow, what a slap in the face to the hero we had just recognized. I still don't understand why this happens. But I would suggest that the mainstream media scrape up a little courage and say what needs to be said about this whole issue. If the lives of our war veterans, who put their lives on the line for us don't matter, then whose lives do matter?