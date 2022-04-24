Letter to the editor: Role of government is to serve the public

Republican, Florida Sen. Rick Scott has provided a blueprint for what Republicans will do if they get a majority in the next election.

To protect the family, the plan calls for destroying business regulations, the social safety-net, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and others.

Federal promotion of infrastructure, protection of civil rights.

Power will be handed over to the wealthy. Taxes will dramatically increase for Americans earning less that $100,000, raising $1 trillion over 10 years. Non-essential government assets, buildings and land will be sold.

National forests? National Parks? Bureau of Land Management holdings?

Another perspective:

Business regulations that guarantee water and air quality, safe vehicles, safe working environments, equal pay for equal work, etc. are good for families.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, to name a few, are good for families.

Federal promotion of infrastructure, which has been far more successful than that of private sector, is good for families. Consider the Interstate Highway System.

Protecting civil rights is good for families.

Regarding handing power over to the wealthy, we need a democracy, not an autocracy.

A tax increase for those who earn less than $100,000. No! Everyone must pay their fair share.

Among our shared treasures are our public lands. Selling off the property of the people, out of the question.

Is the role of government to serve the public, or just the leaders of business?

Harold Taylor

Miles City

