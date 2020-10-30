Letter to the editor: Romano is good for all

We live in a country divided. Many folks choose a side and stick with it depending on what they strongly value. I do not think that folks on either political side would say they do not value education and our children.

There are two candidates for Superintendent of Public Schools. One candidate, Elsie Arntzen, has proven she does not value education and she does not value our children. She has consistently been absent when she was given the opportunity to show up for Montana kids. Under her tenure, teacher recruitment has reached a critical level. Artnzen made promises to address social and emotional learning for students and she has broken those promises. Her inability to make a difference for Montana students shows in who is backing her — or really who isn’t. Not a single practicing public school teacher has contributed to her campaign.

The other candidate, Melissa Romano, is an award-winning teacher. She has the support of her colleagues from across the state. She will advocate for all Montana students. She supports pre-K, mental health, and the recruitment and retention of teachers.

Romano will show that she values education and our children. Arntzen has proven she won’t. Valuing and investing in the public education of the next generation should not be something we are divided on.