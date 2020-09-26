Letter to the editor: Romano will protect our greatest asset

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our children are our state’s greatest resource. In order to develop this resource, our state needs a leader in the Office of Public Instruction who advocates for all children and their teachers, understands the challenges faced by public education, and builds a cohesive team within OPI. Melissa Romano is that leader. Romano is an award-winning teacher and a problem solver. She is Montana’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, has received the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and is supported across the state by her fellow educators.

Romano also has a proven track record of working with others across the state on education issues. Her opponent supports privatization of schools, refuses to work with other state leaders on making our schools safe, and even opposed the idea of students wearing masks to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Melissa Romano clearly communicates her vision for supporting and bettering Montana’s public schools. We need a person who speaks for and acts in support of Montana’s greatest resource — our children. However, Romano can’t do it alone. Her ability to work with others will allow her to build a cohesive team at OPI unlike the current superintendent who has seen staff at OPI leave in unprecedented numbers because of her lack of leadership.