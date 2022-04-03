Letter to the editor: Ronning is a great leader

I first met Penny Ronning when I was running for City Council. I was immediately impressed by her knowledge and passion regarding the community and city issues. Over the course of many conversations, she had earned my respect and admiration for her dedicated work in public safety, human trafficking, social justice and business development.

I was elated when I found out that Penny Ronning is running for U.S. Congress. She is the right choice to represent District 2 in Montana. Citizens in Billings, Helena, Great Falls and all of Eastern Montana deserve a confident fighter, a compassionate listener, and advocate for Montana businesses, a champion of the middle class, and a dedicated public servant.

What impresses me most about Ronning is her ability to work really, really hard. The work she does is not just a 9-5 day job, it is entwined in her life. The results of her commitment to justice as well as her drive for a better future becomes realized in the continued conversations in our community. She inspires others to get involved, have difficult conversations, and see how we can grow together. How can Billings be better? How can we celebrate each other? What role do we have in building a better future for Billings?