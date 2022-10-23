Letter to the editor: Ronning is best choice for Congress

Our upcoming election for Montana’s second congressional district features Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning and Gary Buchanan. I strongly believe that Penny Ronning is the best choice. Matt Rosendale’s abysmal voting record clearly shows he is more beholden to wealthy out-of-state campaign donors and their far-right ideology than supporting Montana’s economy or helping rural Montanans access badly needed healthcare.

Gary Buchanan, an independent, has advertised himself as a distinguished public servant and civic advocate who can bring order to political chaos. The facts reveal a much different candidate. Buchanan has never run for public office. As a private citizen in 1988, Buchanan spearheaded an effort to pass Constitutional Initiative 105 that was a back door effort to establish a sales tax.

I-105 was a complete failure and resulted in severe budget cuts to schools and local municipalities. In comparison, Penny Ronning has been voted to public office as a councilwoman to Billings Ward 4. As a Democrat, she worked with a Republican majority in city council and championed two critical public safety levies that brought needed funds to Billings’ law enforcement community.

She used her experience as a private business owner to ensure the city of Billings’ budget reflected a balance of fiscal responsibility, social services, and investment in public infrastructure. As a private citizen, Penny co-founded the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force and drafted human trafficking legislation passed by the 2019 Montana legislature. In 2020, President Trump invited her to attend the White House Human Trafficking Summit. Like Jon Tester, Max Baucus, Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf, Penny will make Montanans proud.

C. Ehresman

Billings