Letter to the editor: Ronning will put people over politics

That is no longer true in Congress. Democrats pass good legislation out of the House; Senate Republicans run interference. Democrats are attempting to govern; Republicans are dismantling democracy. Congressman Matt Rosendale has been against infrastructure, voting rights, investigating the Jan. 6th coup attempt, honoring the Capitol police, etc. etc. It leaves me wondering what are his better ideas? This is what is lacking now: no alternate solutions. His constant obstruction is preventing our country from moving forward. I fear for our country and our democracy. Please join me in sending a solution focused, hard-working Democrat to congress. Vote Penny Ronning for U.S. Congress District 2. It’s time to put people over politics. She will fight for agriculture and affordable housing for Montana.