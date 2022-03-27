Letter to the editor: Ronning will work diligently for Montana

I am writing in support of Penny Ronning for Congress. I had the pleasure of meeting Ronning at a meet and greet recently. I was impressed with her straight forward answers and her understanding of the importance of working with all the congressional members. She realizes what's best for the country is blending ideas of the left and the right rather than only pursuing her opinions.
Ronning has a wide range of experience from serving on Billings City Council for four years promoting the arts through HATCH, and working with homeless children. She co-founded the Yellowstone County area human trafficking task force and established the Citizen Police Advisory Board. Ronning is a go-getter and will work diligently for Montana in Congress. I was privileged to listen to a politician who is running as a unifier rather than a divider.
Anne Stulc
Billings