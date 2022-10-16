Letter to the editor: Ronning's yard signs carry union label

The Union Label and Services Department AFL-CIO was founded in 1909 to promote the products and services produced in America by union members. The union label stands for quality, skilled work, and fairness in the business where it is produced.

During this political season, candidates ask for endorsements from different organizations, including labor. For that endorsement, the candidate has to respond and commit to ideals held by the members in that organization. This being the fact, I am very disappointed in one of the candidates who has been endorsed by the Montana AFL-CIO.

Candidates can say anything to get an endorsement, but actions speak louder than words. There is only one candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district whose signs and campaign material carry the union label and that is Penny Ronning. Penny is a quality candidate, with an incredible work ethic, and lives a life dedicated to fairness. If you work for a living, make the smart choice, please support Penny Ronning for Montana’s eastern U.S House district.

Pat Mischel

40 year Union member and past board member of Montana AFL-CIO (Dist. 6)

Glendive