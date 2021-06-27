Letter to the editor: Rosendale: A good neighbor but a poor leader

Matt Rosendale was my neighbor in Helena. He was a great neighbor. I shared with my Democrat friends that I had a high regard for Matt. Five months into Matt’s tenure as our congressmen, I am often asked, “What do you think of Rosendale now?”
I texted Matt while watching the insurrection on Jan. 6, asking him to vote to certify the election. Early in Congress, Matt was quoted saying he had the votes to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. I thought, find out where the bathrooms are before you start throwing elbows. In the Rosendale yard, there was a Support the Blue. How do you then go to Washington and be one of very few representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol Police officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6?
Matt, you along with a grand total of 3% of the House of Representative members, voted against recognizing June 19 as the date when Black Americans gained their freedom. July 4, dating back to 1776 we celebrate our country‘s freedom. For blacks, it wasn’t until 1865, and even then it was pretty ugly. Recently, I visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and learned a lot. It was both enlightening and moving.
Matt, you were a great neighbor. Regardless, you need to step up, don’t be a goofball politician, no Q'Anon nonsense. Fox News, I get it, but Breitbart and OAN, that’s just stupid. Don’t be Montana’s version of Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar.
Jim Edwards
Helena