Letter to the editor: Rosendale abandoned our allies

On July 22 the U.S. House passed, by a vote of 407-16, a resolution to extend and expedite a program designed to rescue those Afghans who risked their lives serving with U.S. and NATO forces against the Taliban.

As a former combat infantryman and U.S. Army Ranger I was disgusted to learn that Matt Rosendale was among those 16 who voted to shamelessly abandon faithful allies to the vengeance of our mutual enemy.

I wonder if Matt's vote accurately reflects Montana values. I hope not.

Patrick Thiele

Roundup

