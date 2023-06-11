What would happen if you decided not to pay your bills? At a minimum, your credit would be severely damaged. Yet, Rosendale and Daines voted not to pay America’s bills in the most recent debt ceiling bill.

Fortunately, wiser heads prevailed and the bill passed without their support. Had the bill not passed, America was headed for default. The consequences of that default could have been disastrous for many working families in Montana.

Montana seniors and veterans in particular might not have received essential support. Most scary was that the default may have caused a recession and a dramatic drop in the value of our savings accounts. Many Americans were poised to lose their jobs.

What were Rosendale and Daines thinking when they voted no? They were not thinking about the negative impacts to Montanans, that is for sure. We need representatives in Washington D.C. that will work for Montanans, not themselves. Time to vote these self-serving politicians out of office.

Steve Schmidt

Darby