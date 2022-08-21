Letter to the editor: Rosendale can't stand up for truth

Although I have been coming to Montana regularly since a daughter moved here in 1999, I have only been a resident since July 2020. Trying to be an involved Montana citizen, I have tried to follow much of what our two senators and Rep. Rosendale have attempted to accomplish or curtail in the past two years.

I have contacted Mr. Rosendale a number of times and have asked for an explanation of his votes on a couple of bills. He has not been responsive. This failure to give any kind of reason for a vote leads me to believe he either has no logical reason for his vote, a "no" in each case, or he's just towing the party line regardless of doing the right thing. This is not someone I can trust to speak for me or Montana. Are there enough Republicans in Montana who have the intestinal fortitude to say we have had our bellies full of this negative, denial mindset and recognize that this man is not the type of person we want looking after what is best for all Montanans?