Letter to the editor: Rosendale care more about out-of-staters

On Aug. 15, 2022, Attorney General Austen Knudsen voted against the state acquiring 829 acres of prime winter habitat for Montana’s elk. He explained his reason for doing so: “I don’t think people are moving here from California from Oregon from Washington to live in high-rise apartments. I think they’d probably like to have a piece of Montana.”

What has become of the Republican leadership in Montana? In voting against the Willow Creek acquisition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, our attorney general has publicly proclaimed that he thinks developing land for out-of-staters’ ranchettes is more important than providing habitat for the elk who have lived here for generations, that we all love to hunt each fall.

If you care about hunting, fishing, and public lands you’ll remember Knudsen’s words and you’ll join me in voting against him in two years.

Maxwell Kirchhoff

Bozeman

