Letter to the editor: Rosendale doesn't have Montana values

Over 60 years ago my mother told me that my great-grandfather would vote for a jackass if the Democrats ran him. Yet I see the Republican Party in Montana is now following the same path.

Matt Rosendale, to put it simply, doesn't have Montana values. We have 86,270 veterans in Montana. At least 69.5% of these veterans may be helped with the PACT Act recently passed by Congress. Rosendale voted against it not once, not twice, but three times.

There are myriad reasons for the inflation that affects all of us. One of the main reasons is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rosendale voted against the U.S. aiding that beleaguered nation.

He voted against the bill that made it mandatory for employers health insurance to cover mental health issues.

He voted against Sweden and Finland joining NATO, against the Continental Divide Trail, and against prevention of fuel price gouging.

He also voted against the Active Shooter Notification Act.

He decided that issues such as affordable insulin, protecting Medicare and farmers from sequester cuts, protecting older workers from discrimination didn't matter to us.

He showed his disdain for the fishermen and hunters of Montana by co-sponsoring a bill that would gut the Pittman-Robertson bill, the bill that sent almost $24.5 million to Montana in 2020.

When there was the baby formula shortage earlier this year he said no to allowing formula to imported to the U.S.

Rosendale doesn't stand for Montana or its citizens.

Brian Breyer

Butte