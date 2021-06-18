Letter to the editor: Rosendale fails in vote against Juneteenth

Matt Rosendale gets so much wrong in defending his vote against making Juneteenth a national holiday that he must have had help. First, he says Juneteenth was created out of “whole cloth.” It was not. It was unforgettable to those who learned that day they were no longer slaves, and they have celebrated it ever since. He says the Left acts like it “recently discovered” Juneteenth, but I knew about Juneteenth before Rosendale was born, even if whites mostly ignored it.

I proudly took my infant daughter to one of the first statewide celebrations after Texas officially established the holiday. We were practically the only white people there – evidence enough that America still had a long way to go. He says making Juneteenth a national holiday is part of a larger effort to make “Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.” But nearly every state, including Montana, recognized the significance of the date long before Critical Race Theory became the latest hobby horse of the right.