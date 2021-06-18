Letter to the editor: Rosendale fails in vote against Juneteenth

Matt Rosendale gets so much wrong in defending his vote against making Juneteenth a national holiday that he must have had help. First, he says Juneteenth was created out of “whole cloth.” It was not. It was unforgettable to those who learned that day they were no longer slaves, and they have celebrated it ever since. He says the Left acts like it “recently discovered” Juneteenth, but I knew about Juneteenth before Rosendale was born, even if whites mostly ignored it.
I proudly took my infant daughter to one of the first statewide celebrations after Texas officially established the holiday. We were practically the only white people there – evidence enough that America still had a long way to go. He says making Juneteenth a national holiday is part of a larger effort to make “Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.” But nearly every state, including Montana, recognized the significance of the date long before Critical Race Theory became the latest hobby horse of the right.
Worst of all, Rosendale argues that celebrating Juneteenth detracts from America’s greatness, part of an effort “to continually make Americans feel bad and convince them that our country is evil.” Dead wrong. Frederick Douglass said it best in 1852: to enslaved Americans, the Fourth of July was “mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy.” The founders got the words right, Douglass argued, but America did not even begin to become a truly free country until slavery ended. That’s worth celebrating.
David Crisp
Billings