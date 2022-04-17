Letter to the editor: Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. Congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted against House Resolution 956 that recognizes Ukraine as a sovereign and independent nation. 426 Congressman, Republican and Democrats disagreed with Rosendale. That’s 426 to 3. His reasoning, Rosendale was quoted as saying, “The U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict.” Rosendale’s reasoning is as insane and immoral as mad man Putin’s is; unless he agrees with Trump’s thinking that Putin is a genius! Then it makes sense to bomb, kill and execute civilians.