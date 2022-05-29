Letter to the editor: Rosendale is an embarrassment

Congressman Matt Rosendale has turned out to be a disgrace and embarrassment to the citizens of Montana. He voted against aid for Ukraine in their struggle to survive the invasion by Russia. It makes Rosendale look like a sympathizer of Vladimir Putin and his henchmen.

Rosendale also is gung-ho about the "Make America Great Again" slogan of Donald Trump. What this slogan seems to mean is "help us rich guys get richer and the poor and middle class...well now they can fend for themselves." MAGA is a selfish, self-centered notion to exclude others who may need our help as the richest nation on earth.

It also means building a wall on the Mexican border to keep out the migrants who will demand too much of our glut of resources and there will not be enough left over for the rest of us...that is the rich getting richer, etc. etc.

George Sorensen

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0