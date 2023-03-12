The front page of the March 7, Gazette shows a picture of Matt Rosendale hob-nobbing with neo-Nazis. Oh, he denies it and claims to have been tricked into the photo op. But then it has been hard to believe anything far-right politicians say these days. Actually the picture fits Matt Rosendale to a "T" anyway whether or not he intended to participate. It is quite representative of his politics and philosophy although he will spit and sputter in defense of himself.