Letter to the editor: Rosendale is an embarrassment

It is an embarrassment to the state of Montana to have one of our congressmen identified with the election deniers and far-right congresspeople who voted against Kevin McCarthy and for Jim Jordan. It is a signal that he is willing to spend his time opposing Democrats and reasonable people of his own party instead of moving ahead to get something positive done. It simply is not the Montana values I have been proud of over the years.
I also tried to contact him electronically two ways and was stymied by an inability to write an email or leave a complete phone message which tells me he has no desire to hear from Montanans. I am left no option but to go public.
Margaret English
Billings