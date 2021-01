Refresh my memory, did the Gazette not endorse Matt Rosendale for the only representative we have in the House of Representatives in Washington?

Great, now we have another Trump stooge to replace the other one — who is now our governor.

Let’s hope we are entitled to another representative once the census figures are compete. Maybe we can elect someone who can make Montana proud.

Judy Allen

Billings

