Letter to the editor: Rosendale really is 'kooky'

While I was enjoying breakfast today, I turned to The Gazette's opinion page and noticed that Montana’s lone Congressman wrote a guest opinion titled “Issues with Juneteenth.” Immediately, that little voice in the back of my head told me to ignore it, and under no circumstances spoil the serenity of the moment by reading Maryland Matt’s claptrap. Of course, as with all such warnings from that little voice, I didn’t listen and read his opinion. Honestly, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, and then I remembered Sen. John Cornyn ( R-Texas) complimenting Rosendale by calling him kooky. My words pale beside such eloquence.