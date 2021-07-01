Letter to the editor: Rosendale really is 'kooky'

While I was enjoying breakfast today, I turned to The Gazette's opinion page and noticed that Montana’s lone Congressman wrote a guest opinion titled “Issues with Juneteenth.” Immediately, that little voice in the back of my head told me to ignore it, and under no circumstances spoil the serenity of the moment by reading Maryland Matt’s claptrap. Of course, as with all such warnings from that little voice, I didn’t listen and read his opinion. Honestly, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, and then I remembered Sen. John Cornyn ( R-Texas) complimenting Rosendale by calling him kooky. My words pale beside such eloquence.
I haven’t read such hateful vitriol in quite a while: “…the Left is eagerly preaching the gospel of America’s evilness…a Lenten repentance to Pride Month’s Easter celebration”; replacing the Fourth of July Parade ‘with a Gay Pride parade and Juneteenth Parade,” ad nauseum. As for the rest of his opinion, he really doesn’t write well enough for it to make much sense. I think Sen. Cornyn was being too kind.
Mike Conaway
Billings