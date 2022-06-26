 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rosendale right to oppose drag stories at zoo

My husband and I are in total agreement with Rep. Matt Rosendale regarding the Zoo Montana drag story hour for kids. I do not understand what ZooMontana is doing. Why are they hosting a drag show for kids? For kids! What does a drag show have to do with the zoo?

In the past we have donated, supported and enjoyed ZooMontana. That will not continue. I am so very very disappointed in the ZooMontana leadership and its ideals and will not donate or support ZooMontana if this is an indication of how it plans to educate and entertain our children.

Mitzi Barney

Billings

