Matt Rosendale hits rock bottom with his rhetoric about gays, lesbians, transgender, queer folks as reported in the Billings Gazette of July 15. He refers to transgender soldiers as "too mentally unstable to serve." He also apparently submitted a bill amendment to limit health care for transgender soldiers. He also included limiting soldiers from traveling out of state for health care not legal in the state in which they are based.

According to the news report one in five transgender Americans are interested in serving in the military. Also reported is the statistic that we have 135,000 transgender veterans in our country.

Other hassles these folks need to navigate are the right choice of rest rooms in public locations. Rosendale has also reportedly stated that trans military personnel were mentally ill and highly suicidal. He stated his view that the cost to taxpayers for health care for these folks should not have to be borne by them.

Matt Rosendale is outrageous in his rants against the trans folks in our state and country. He has carved out a segment of our population to target as unfit and undeserving of health care in spite of their serving our country honorably.

It is also reported that Rosendale has never served in the military. His vindictiveness toward these Americans is unacceptable, mean and self righteous. The Republican Party should expel him from their ranks as should the U.S. House of Representatives. To call him an embarrassment to the state of Montana is much understated.

George Sorensen

Billings