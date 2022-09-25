Letter to the editor: Rosendale should do job he was elected to do

In a recent U.S. House Natural Resources Committee meeting, Congressman Matt Rosendale attacked fellow Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning who is the director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at the Department of the Interior. Vitriolic, name-calling, divisive, and purely political, Rosendale dug up an incident that happened over 30 years ago in order to attack, not just Ms. Manning, but our public lands as well.

Montanans expect our elected officials to bring people together and find common ground to solve problems and protect our public lands, not weaponize them to vilify anyone who doesn’t share his extreme views.

Perhaps Rosendale has forgotten that Ms. Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead BLM was supported by Montanans and public land supporters of all political stripes. In a letter from more than 100 sportsman and conservation organizations spanning the ideological spectrum, they explained, “Stone-Manning understands not only the challenges facing our public lands, but also the central role these lands play in the lives and livelihoods of hardworking Americans. As a hunter, she understands how policy decisions around energy development, outdoor recreation, and public access affect wildlife and the families that rely upon them.”

Rosendale needs to start doing the job Montanans sent him to Washington to do. His extreme behavior, accusations and mischaracterizations diminish the office and reflect poorly on all Montanans. His words are an attack on our Montana and Western way of life. Rep. Rosendale needs to apologize to Ms. Manning and Montanans for trying to tear down a true public land advocate and champion, Tracy Stone-Manning, and instead join her in valuing and protecting public lands.

Adela Awner

Billings