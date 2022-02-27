Letter to the editor: Rosendale shows ignorance on Ukraine-Russia

Friday's Gazette quotes Rep. Matt Rosendale on the Russian invasion of Ukraine saying that "the United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict." Then, ignoring that no U.S. troops are fighting in Ukraine, Rosendale said we shouldn't "send our sons and daughters to die overseas in a conflict that does not serve our national interest."
There are so many ignorant remarks in Rosendale's statement that I can't list them all. But topping off his argument, he said Montanans are not concerned about Russia's invasion of "an Eastern European country halfway across the world." Maybe somebody should remind him that Sarah Palin famously said she can see Russia from her house.
Lorraine Collins
Billings