Congressman Rosendale has consistently showcased this integrity and vision. As the federal government approaches its Sept. 30 funding deadline, there is now a rush to push through a Continuing Resolution (CR) to maintain the current fiscal trajectory. Rosendale is clearly stating that such a practice is merely kicking the can down the road. This very behavior has long perpetuated Washington's reckless spending problems.

Rosendale is correctly and publicly refusing to support a CR that would continue inflating the budgets of agencies like the FBI, ATF, IRS, and DOJ — agencies that have been wielded against the American people. He's actively opposed the Left's Green New Deal agenda. A CR, he rightly points out, only benefits the "swamp creatures" of DC, not the average taxpayer.

Congressman Rosendale's commitment to fiscal responsibility and contrast with the rest of Montana’s congressional delegation is evident here. They are all silent on the issue with their social media and press pages. The current Republican in the race against Tester is in their mold, too, with no public condemnation of the CR.

The distinction couldn't be clearer: While some are happy to maintain the status quo, Congressman Rosendale stands firm on principle, fighting for the priorities of the American people. Montanans would be well-served by his continued leadership in the other chamber.

I hope you will join me in encouraging him to run for U.S. Senate.

Dan Bartel,

Lewistown