Letter to the editor: Rosendale supports energy independence

I don’t think it is a shock to anyone that high gas prices are affecting us all. When we are forced to spend more at the pump to fuel our vehicles, there is less money in our pockets to spend on all the other things that we need.

Biden claims that Putin is to blame for the rise in gas prices, but Montanans know that it is the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration that are at fault. Joe Biden made it a priority to kill the Keystone pipeline on his very first day in office.

However, Rep. Matt Rosendale has been fighting for Montanans and for the energy independence of our country, which gives me great hope. Rep. Rosendale introduced the Restore Onshore Energy Production Act to help restore our energy independence, and I think that every politician in Washington, D.C., should be joining Rep. Rosendale in his fight against the radical anti-energy policies of this administration.

The Biden Administration needs to follow the lead of Montana’s Congressman and implement policies that will once again unleash American energy independence. It is then, and only then, that Montanans will feel relief from the high gas prices.

Bob Phalen

Lindsay

