Letter to the editor: Rosendale's absurd votes are plentiful

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale added to his string of anti-American votes last month when he joined most fellow Republicans in opposing a bill to name a courthouse in Florida after Joseph W. Hatchett, the first black member of the Florida Supreme Court.

Hatchett, who was prevented by Jim Crow laws from staying in the hotel where he took the bar exam in 1959, was praised by bill sponsors Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Republican senators who both commended Hatchett’s inspiring life.

According to the New York Times, opposition to the bill arose because of a 1999 ruling by Hatchett that found student-approved prayers at graduation ceremonies violated the Constitution. Not only was Hatchett’s ruling consistent with a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, it was consistent with the thinking of James Madison, the leading architect of the U.S. Constitution.

Madison believed that taxpayer-funded chaplains in Congress violated the Constitution, and he listed objections to any government-sponsored religious proclamations: they are inherently coercive (“An advisory Govt is a contradiction in terms,” he wrote), such proclamations “imply and certainly nourish” the idea of a national religion, the practice leads to “conformity to the creed of the majority and a single sect,” and such proclamations tend to become subservient to political views, leading to an increase in “party animosities.”

Rosendale’s absurd votes are too plentiful to list here. But it’s clear that Madison could see politicians like Rosendale coming, and he warned us against the “party animosities” they would provoke.

David Crisp

Billings

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0