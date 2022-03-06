Letter to the editor: Rosendale's anti-Ukraine bill is a joke

When Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, Rep. Matt Rosendale responded by introducing a ridiculous bill to prohibit foreign aid to the threatened nation until after Trump’s border wall was constructed. This bill is a crass joke when thousands of Ukrainians are being forced from their homes and killed in the streets as they face the extermination of their democracy.

It is disappointing but completely unsurprising that Rosendale decided to use the war in Ukraine as a platform for a political stunt. Every bill he has introduced in Congress is designed to score points in his next appearance on Newsmax rather than actually deliver for Montanans. It is no surprise that he has not secured passage of one single bill during his time in Congress.

Rosendale appears to be having a fun time making a joke of his congressional service, wining and dining in Washington D.C., and relaxing on Chesapeake Bay. Montanans need a real leader who will actually work on issues that matter, not just peddle the talking points and punchlines of the day.

David Chadwick

Helena

