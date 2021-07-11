Letter to the editor: Rosendale's 'kooky' Juneteenth opposition

“Kooky.” That’s what a conservative Republican senator from Texas called Representative Matt Rosendale’s opposition to a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Now Rosendale has written a goofy explanation for his vote entitled “Why conservatives think Juneteenth vote is a disaster.”
So where are all these conservatives that share Rosendale’s opinion? There were none in the U.S. Senate which passed the bill unanimously and where Sen. John Cornyn, the respected conservative from Texas, co-sponsored the bill.
Cornyn appears to appreciate something Rosendale does not, that slavery was an evil once legal in this country. It was a system whereby humans owned other humans as property, where fathers would see their daughters raped and be powerless to stop it, where mothers would see their sons sold to slaveholders in faraway states who enforced their orders with whips and chains. The end of such evil is for sure a cause for national celebration and recognition. Rosendale’s views are not conservative, they’re just kooky.
Tanner Woodcock
Red Lodge