Letter to the editor: Rosendale's refusal to debate is undemocratic

Rep. Matt Rosendale reportedly has not committed to any debates. His three opponents for Montana's second Congressional seat, Penny Ronning, Gary Buchanan and Sam Rankin have no such reluctance.

Is it because he takes voters for granted, shaky on his record or just turned shy? As a voter, I don't take kindly to candidates who won't debate. It shows a lack of respect for the process and our right to know. I'll remember in November.