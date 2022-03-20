Letter to the editor: Rosendale's Ukraine vote is grandstanding

Matt Rosendale joined two other Republican representatives voting against a resolution supporting the free people of Ukraine in their struggle for self-determination. He claimed his constituency supported his position against this rare overwhelming bipartisan action.

Not so.

All Montanans support independence, here and abroad.

Mr. Rosendale was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He emigrated from Maryland to our state after his 40th birthday. Certainly, he’s aware of the Pulaski Highway (Rte. 40 a main thoroughfare from Pennsylvania to Georgia) in honor of the Polish Cavalry officer, Gen. Casimir Pulaski, who volunteered to serve with Washington’s Continental Army in our fight for independence. A brilliant tactician, Gen. Pulaski saved our army from a rout by the British at Brandywine. Moving through battles in every colony on the East Coast, this immigrant sacrificed his life defending Atlanta, Georgia from the British invaders.

And there was Lafayette, the 19-year-old French Marquis, without military service or much English, who crossed the Atlantic to join Washington’s Army to fight for our freedom. He, too, is honored with statuary, parks, colleges, towns, and all over the Baltimore area for his contribution to our self-determination. Without this immigrant’s support and Pulaski’s talent, we might be speaking the King’s English today.

Comparing our porous southern border, opiate incursion, crime increase to defending your homeland ‘against crimes against humanity’ is beyond a false equivalency, it’s a grandstand play for votes this fall. As your constituents, we hope and pray it fails.

Martha Humphreys

Noxon

