Letter to the editor: Rosendale's vote against Ukraine misguided

The Gazette reports that Matt Rosendale is one of three Republican Representatives to vote against a resolution expressing support for Ukraine as it faces a vicious onslaught from Vladimir Putin’s Russia. He was joined in this vote by Arizona’s Paul Gosar, an enthusiastic proponent of the Big Lie and a man whose toxic politics have been denounced by his own family.

There are some things to take issue with in his statement regarding his vote. First, the resolution doesn’t commit the United States to any tangible acts of support for Ukraine. It’s only a statement that America favors free democracies over brutal dictatorships.

Secondly, it is disingenuous to compare the desperate and impoverished migrants at our southern border to a modern army of 150,000 troops bombing and shelling civilian targets.

Third, if there is no moral obligation to support freedom in the face totalitarian aggression, the world will become a very dark place. Success in Ukraine will only whet Putin’s appetite for further conquest until we, too, are in his cross-hairs. Mr. Rosendale’s vote will surely be cheered by former President Trump, one of Vladimir Putin’s most fervent admirers and Putin’s favorite useful idiot. The Gazette reports that Rosendale and Gosar propose to deny aid to Ukraine until a 30-foot-high border wall is constructed. A recent article in the Washington Post reports that the Trump Administration’s supposedly impregnable border wall has been breached no fewer than 3,000 times.

Phillip Parker

Billings

