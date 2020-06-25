Letter to the editor: 'Rule of law' should be understood

As I have written before, the rule of law is not found in the U.S. Constitution for a reason. Many nationwide commentators have stated that words mean something. I believe that combinations of words mean even more. People like Trey Gowdy, Rush Limbaugh and even Hilary Clinton are lovers of the rule of law. Remember Adolph Hitler even had one of his main attorneys named Hans Frank go around Germany lecturing about the rule of law. Interestingly, President Donald Trump never mentions the rule of law. He always mentions the rule of constitutional law. When law is mentioned in the Constitution it is preceded by “Congress shall make no law.” In the Fifth Amendment it is preceded by the phrase “due process of” and in the 14th Amendment it is preceded by “equal protection of.” In no way does the Constitution refer to any law that could have been passed by any future legislature. Our founders were suspicious of and even fearful of any new law that could be passed in the future.