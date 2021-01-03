Letter to the editor: Rules committee demonstrated incompetence

It’s interesting to learn how Governor-elect Gianforte plans to protect himself from the coronavirus during the 2021 legislative session, verses the efforts by Republican-controlled Rules Committee to turn the session into a super spreader event.

Gianforte says he will wear a mask, provide masks for visitors to his office, do regular temperature checks for staff and visitors, minimize close contact, clean and sanitize office space, implement enhanced air purification, and use remote work technology when feasible. This plan seems reasonable and in line with common-knowledge safety measures.

The Republican-controlled Rules Committee however, voted to hold the session in person with no precautions like mask use, distancing, or testing protocols. The committee spokesperson, Republican Senator Ellsworth, stated that this will likely lead to COVID-19 infections and possibly deaths, but the people’s work must be done. Although this approach is melodramatic, it also shows an impressive level of incompetence.