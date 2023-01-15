Letter to the editor: Rules

“They who, in the lesser transactions of life, are totally negligent of rule, will be in hazard of extending that negligence, by degrees, to such affairs and duties as will render them criminal,” - Hugh Blair (1718-1800), Scottish minister, author and rhetorician, and part of the Scottish Enlightenment.

Donald Trump, even to the casual, the supportive or sympathetic observer cannot come across as anything but a man unrestrained by rules, indeed this may be admired by many as an asset. Ryan Zinke, as Secretary of the Interior under Trump demonstrated this same propensity, in ignoring standard government ethics rules that had been in place for decades, resulting in his forced resignation from the office. To the voters of western Montana, however, this apparently was not a consideration in electing this man into office to represent the estimated 542,112 residents of the Montana 1st District.

Now that Ryan Zinke is in office, in lockstep with the more far-right fringe elements of the U.S. House of Representatives majority, his apparent first order of business is to address his grievances from his former stint in the Trump administration in the very troubling modern “Joe McCarthyism way.” In “investigating the investigators,” it is obvious that a personal vendetta is at play, perhaps of some value to a political party only concerned in power seeking, but of little consequence to the needs of the half million constituents Zinke is to represent.

These are very troubling times for American democracy, and for meaningful Montana representation.

Erwin Curry

Missoula