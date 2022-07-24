 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Sacrificing women is just wrong

Sadly, our country has 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In 2019 Montana had 20.1. The Montana GOP's new platform doesn't permit any abortions — for any reason. If their candidates succeed in November, these numbers will only increase. And, how many women will be harmed or die as a consequence of illegal abortions?

Don’t let extremists erode our freedom, restrict our health care professionals, and make pregnancy even more risky and deadly than it already is. Let’s not sacrifice Montana’s mothers, daughters, wives, girlfriends to the GOP’s platform and ideology.

Gretchen Nolan

Red Lodge

