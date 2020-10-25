 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Sad endorsement

Really, Gazette? Rosendale? Gianforte? You "hope" the state won't follow Kansas and Oklahoma down their right-wing ratholes? Let's all hope the state doesn't pay too dear a price for your pathetic, transparent, and certainly hopeless effort to change your image. Up to this point, I've defended you (and the press in general) against that charge. Given this level of blatant pandering, I will find it harder to support you at any level from here on out. Utterly disgusting behavior, editors. As the guy you're likely to endorse next would say: "SAD."

Scott Ellis

Billings

