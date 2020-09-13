Letter to the editor: Safety levy will boost business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our economic recovery from COVID-19 hinges on so many things, including investment in our public safety. So, open your mail ballot and consider voting in favor of the city’s public safety mill levy.

For the last several months a team of business and civic leaders and economic development staff have been meeting weekly to coordinate response and support for the needs of our businesses during the shutdown/reopening scenarios related to COVID-19. We have partnered with local health officials on “Open and Safe” guidelines, communicated with the State Coronavirus Relief Fund team to assure funding for local businesses, created a one-stop website site of resources for businesses, and drafted a recovery plan to guide our work going forward.

As stated by one of our Economic Response and Recovery Team members, “all this effort will be for not, if we do not have a safe community.” Those words ring loud and clear for me. We have regained some of our economic momentum, but our work is nowhere near complete. We have responsibility to continue our work together toward economic recovery and beyond, and we have a responsibility to assure our community’s public safety infrastructure supports this effort both in the near-term and long-term.