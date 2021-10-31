Letter to the editor: Safety levy will protect Billings

I am writing today as a citizen concerned with the future of Billings. It’s hard to ignore the problem of growing crime that seems to have skyrocketed in the last few years. It’s not the result of a lack of effort on the part of our law enforcement officers, or even city government. They all seem to be doing everything they can to stem this tide of violence and lawlessness.

What I see is a city getting larger very quickly that is unable to match resources to tackle the challenges resulting from that growth. The fact is, we have a choice on this fall’s ballot. Help our city combat this crime with a responsibly developed plan that meets the needs of its citizens, or continue to allow the issue to fester and become more expensive down the line.

I don’t relish the thought of parting with more in property taxes. I support candidates who fight for lower taxes and less — or at least smarter — spending. The difference here is that city government is not just spending our money, they are asking for our input. That gives me the right, as a taxpayer and a voter, to make the decision.

In this case, the city and advocates of the public safety mill levy have made a persuasive and compelling case. And I’m voting yes to get a handle on crime.

Roger Gravgaard

Billings

