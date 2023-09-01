President Joe Biden says he wants to lower the cost of prescription drugs, which won’t go into effect for three years. It is Biden’s re-election pitch to show the U.S. he’s deserving of a second term, lowering costs while the country is struggling everywhere with inflation. What about all the price inflation since he’s been president, and his war in Ukraine?

Maybe the same group has been president since Reagan. They all seem to have their own little war going on somewhere, such as Iran Contra, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine and some others.

Reaganomics, and Bidenomics raised prices for everything considerably. All they have to do is put on a different wig or a different pair of false teeth and lifts in their shoes and some make up and they are a different president. It’s the same people changing around over the years.

Also, on Ukraine aid. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says Putin is a murderer and some are choosing a murderer over a pro-American (Ukraine) country. The Zelnskey regimen overthrew Unkraine’s pro-

Russian government in 2014. Did they murder anyone to do it? Also, all the weapons the U.S. and other countries are sending to Ukraine kill people, too. “Where there’s no fuel, the fire goes out.”

Jael Woodall

Miles City