Letter to the editor: "Save Colstrip" bill isn't fooling anyone

In a shocking display of disregard for energy consumers (that’s all of us) SB 379 saddles Nonwestern Energy customers with the bill for Colstrip now and forever. Supplying us with expensive energy? We’ll pay. Colstrip shuts down? We'll keep paying. Colstrip needs to be cleaned up after shutting down? We’ll pay for that too. We pay no matter what happens with Colstrip. Maintenance, repairs, replacement power, closure, and cleanup. Those combined costs could surpass $1.9 billion total, and a $700/year price tag for individual customers.

Where is the Public Service Commission in all this you might ask? Cut off at the knees. The PSC, our voice and protector, is rendered powerless in this bill, bound, gagged and unable to play its oversight role. All five commissioners have come out in opposition. We’re not fooled by the lie that this is a “Save Colstrip” bill. Colstrip could easily close sooner rather than later. Why not? NWE gets rid of the headache of an aging coal plant producing very expensive energy and in need of major maintenance, and we keep paying. And paying. And paying. And paying. And paying.

Asking us to be tricked by “Save Colstrip” is beyond disrespectful. We’re not tricked. We see the scam because it’s right out in bright sunlight. Your voice against SB 379 will matter. It’s one way we can say you can’t fool us.” Call the legislative switchboard 406-444-4800.

Joan Kresich

Livingston

