Letter to the editor: Save the wolves

September 15, I took another group of paying guests to see wolves in Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley.

Meanwhile, wolf killing begins under Montana’s vicious new hunting laws. The same wolves people pay good money to see — up to $70 million a year — may be dead within a week.

Each day in Lamar Valley, there are hundreds of people hoping to see a wolf. Many of them have paid one of dozens of eco-tour companies to help them see wolves.

Wolves I have watched grow up from small pups may soon die in a trap, or be strangled in a snare. They may be shot by someone using a spotlight at night or over bait on private land.

Montana threw out the quotas for hunting districts next to Yellowstone, meaning hunters can kill as many wolves as they want. A few hunters could wipe out the entire 40-wolf Junction Butte wolf pack.

As soon as they cross the park border Yellowstone’s famous wolves will be subject to a long and cruel slaughter. There is nothing to prevent them from walking into a death trap. These are wolves that are used to seeing people that leave them alone.